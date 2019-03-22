South Africa: Communities Urged to Protect Girls

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has expressed concern following the rape, killing and attempted murder of two young girls aged nine and 13 in Sebokeng.

"The continuous rape and killing of young girls has reached unprecedented levels. It is very important that the community and law enforcement agencies do everything in their power to protect our children who are the most vulnerable and targeted group by criminals," said the MEC.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint of children screaming and immediately went to the scene in Sebokeng Zone 10 Extension 3.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the house was full of blood with three knives lying on the floor.

A 13-year-old girl was found naked with multiple stab wounds and had allegedly been raped. On further investigation, police discovered the body of a 9-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds who was declared dead on the scene.

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and the 13-year-old girl has been taken to the Sebokeng hospital for medical attention.

The police are investigating a case of rape, attempted murder and murder.

"I am confident that our police will provide a water-tight case before the courts to ensure that the suspect is put behind bars for a very long time," said the MEC.

Malobane said the province's crime intelligence team will continue to devise new strategies to strengthen its crime prevention efforts.

"My thoughts, prayers are with the families of the deceased and the victims during these trying times," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.