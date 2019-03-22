Liberia: Lone Star Expected to Leave for DR Congo

A 41-man Liberian football delegation leaves Monrovia, today, Wednesday for DR Congo to honor the final match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, according to a release from the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The match takes place at the Stade des Martyr in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The delegation will be headed by LFA executive committee member Ivan Browne and includes Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson and Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie.

Others are LFA Vice President Wilmot Smith, LFA executive committee members Nyemah Nyanway and Quiwu Pepci Yeke and Richmond Tobii and Archie Donmo of the mobilization committee.

The rest are LFA communications director Danesius Marteh, former Liberia international Joe Armstrong Nagbe and Fifa-badged referee George Rogers.

LFA President Mustapha Raji will later join the team in Kinshasa.

George Gebro, goalkeeper coach Eric Glassco, administrative manager Sebastian Collins, team doctor Torsou Yarmah Jallabah, Kitmen Tommy Johnson and Ezekiel Yokie Hart and masseur Boakai Abu Kamara make up the technical staff.

The 20-man squad named by coach Kojo on 14 March is also part of the delegation, bringing the technical staff and players to 29.

Meanwhile, Terrance Tisdell, Kpah Sherman, Sam Johnson, and Oscar Murvee Dorley have arrived in Kinshasa.

The quartet were met on arrival by Collins and Nagbe, who departed Liberia on Saturday, to begin the administrative and logistical preparations ahead of Sunday's match.

Captain William Jerbo and Allen Njie are expected in Kinshasa on Wednesday.

The rest of the foreign-based players are expected on Thursday.

Zimbabwe lead Group G with eight points while Liberia are second with seven points.

DR Congo have six points and Congo Brazzaville have five points.

It is the only group in the qualifiers that will be decided on the final day as any two of the group's four teams can still qualify for Egypt.