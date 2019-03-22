Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker's Car Kills Pem-Pem Rider

Grief and sorrow overtook some residents, mainly wailing mothers in Kakata, Margibi County early Tuesday, March 19 when the traffic division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) began investigating circumstances surrounding a tragic motor accident that resulted into the death of a commercial motorcyclist.

The deceased motorcyclist, who was identified as 34 year-old Elijah Korkorlee, of the Kpelle tribe, was reportedly hit from the back of his motorbike by a speeding vehicle assigned with Nimba County Electoral District #4 lawmaker, Gonpue Kargon.

The incident, eyewitnesses said, occurred at about 8:40 a.m. when a vehicle belonging Rep. Kargon, reportedly hit the motorcyclist from the back at the Doe Palace Junction, near the administrative enclave along the Kakata-Totota highway.

Onlookers surround the motorcyclist shortly after being reportedly hit my Rep. Kargon's van.

Rep. Kargon was traveling from Nimba County to Monrovia to attend Tuesday's session when his vehicle marked Rep. 57 reportedly struck the bike rider, who was also said to be traveling in the same direction.

Kargon's vehicle, eyewitnesses said was on high speed when the driver plunged into the motorist, who doctors at the C. H. Rennie Memorial Hospital pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have meanwhile placed Rep. Kargon's driver "under protective custody," while the remains of Korkorlee were deposited at the Solomon Tubee funeral home in Kakata, awaiting funeral arrangement.