20 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Passes National Minimum Wage Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 20 March 2019 - During its final Plenary Sitting in the fifth parliamentary term this afternoon, the National Assembly (NA) passed one Bill, namely the National Minimum Wage Bill.

The National Minimum Wage Bill aims to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, 2018, which is aimed at advancing economic development and social justice by improving the wages of the lowest paid workers, protecting workers from unreasonably low wages, preserving the value of the national minimum wage, promoting collective bargaining and supporting economic policy.

The Bill will be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Water Security in South Africa - Forgotten but Not Gone

'Whoever you are, wherever you are, water is your human right' reads the slogan of the 2019 United Nations World Water… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.