South Africa: Parliament Passes National Minimum Wage Bill

Parliament, Wednesday, 20 March 2019 - During its final Plenary Sitting in the fifth parliamentary term this afternoon, the National Assembly (NA) passed one Bill, namely the National Minimum Wage Bill.

The National Minimum Wage Bill aims to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, 2018, which is aimed at advancing economic development and social justice by improving the wages of the lowest paid workers, protecting workers from unreasonably low wages, preserving the value of the national minimum wage, promoting collective bargaining and supporting economic policy.

The Bill will be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

