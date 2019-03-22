Kenya: Somalia, Kenya Headed Back to Court After Failed Mediation Over Oil Blocks

President Farmajo and Uhuru Kenyatta. The two have failed to agree on the location of oil blocks

Kenya-Somalia dispute over their common border has hit a snag, paving the way for a legal battle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Earlier in the month, the parties failed to reach an agreement with Somalia on how to settle a border dispute in a meeting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed brokered to ease diplomatic tensions.

Somalia had maintained that it will wait for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to decide on the dispute as opposed to Kenya's demand for an out-of-court settlement and reversion to a map agreeable to both sides.

The Kenyan side largely kept mum on the details of the meeting and the low-key form of it was amplified by the fact that there was no joint communique issued after the discussions held during a closed-door meeting at State House, Nairobi.

And Now, Radio Dalsan Understands that Nairobi is putting together final touches on papers for the case, which will begin in September in The Hague.

In 2016, Kenya failed to convince the ICJ that it was not within its jurisdiction to determine the matter.

Some of the submissions Kenya will make in September include the results of an expensive seismic study to prove that the ocean floor of the disputed area includes minerals eroded from rivers in Kenya scattered over 300 nautical miles from the shore.