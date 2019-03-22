Congo-Kinshasa: SA Express Adds Flight to DRC Route

With increasing passenger demand, South African Express will add another return flight between Johannesburg and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The introduction of this additional frequency is in response to high passenger demand on the route, and SA Express is most grateful for the overwhelming support that it is receiving on this destination," said SA Express Interim Chief Executive Officer Siza Mzimela on Thursday.

The additional return flight between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi will apply on Saturdays and come into effect on 30 March 2019.

The additional weekend service between the two cities will see flights departing Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) at 9:20am and arriving at Lubumbashi Airport 11:45am.

The return flights on the same day will depart Lubumbashi at 12:30, landing at ORTIA at 3pm.

The airline operates a 70-seater regional jet CRJ 700 on the route.

"Indeed, the airline continues to make major strides overall, and is firmly en route to achieving commercial sustainability as we accelerate the implementation of our new business strategies," she said.

Meanwhile, April 2019 will see the airline commemorating 25 years of connecting secondary destinations to main airport hubs in South Africa and the region. The Silver Anniversary coincides with the celebrations of South Africa's 25 years of democracy.