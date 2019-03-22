Kenyatta and Team All Smiles in Namibia as Drought Crisis Persists

President Uhuru Kenyatta led a high-powered delegation to attend Namibia's independence day celebrations, despite the raging drought crisis in the country.

Pictures shared on the State House social media accounts show the head of state and those on his entourage all smiles during the celebrations that were held at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

"President @UKenyatta arrives at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek to join the people of Namibia for celebrations to mark 29 years of their country's independence," read the caption.

Some of those in his delegation included his daughter Ngina, personal assistant Jomo Gecaga, ministers Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs), James Macharia (Transport) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture), among others.

At least 10 people have been reported dead as a result of the drought that has hit a number of counties.

The worst-hit are Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot.

Senior government officials, including Deputy President William Ruto, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa have, however, claimed that no Kenyan has died from starvation. They say the situation is under control.

RELIEF FOOD

On social media, a number of Kenyans questioned the rationale of the president to travel without first putting his house in order.

Esther Wachira said: "Surely you should be in Turkana spearheading relief food distribution... the cash you are spending on this very unnecessary trip should have been used to top up relief food kitty."

Hon John Munya chided: "Yes Kenyans wameshiba mheshimiwa Rais. Ikawa mwanao Ngina akuje kulipa majonzi Wakenya wanapitia?"

Stephen Munyao said: "They are celebrating 29 yrs of independence while us 50+ years and our people are dying of hunger. And what we see is politician taking advantage of situation to glorify themselves. I pity Kenyans. If our forefathers can resurrect again they can only wish to be buried again cos they can't take it more seeing people dying of hunger, corruption, and people in leadership making lies every time."

Hassan Mwenda wondered: "Ur excellency, issue executive orders to military cargo planes to distribute relief food to our fellow Kenyans in hunger stricken areas to save our brothers and sisters, also order the controversial dams to be built in Turkana... "

Ndambuki Patrick Kilonzo said: "You mean you just travelled! Without even saying something on the Baringo, Turkana droughts?? really?? Ooh my oh my! Anyway safe journey and God be with you, we always remember you in our prayers hata kama hutukumbuki sisi kama wakenya!"