Malawi: Lunzu Secondary School to Hold Prayers After Strange Illness On Female Students

Lunzu Secondary School in Blantyre will this Sunday hold inter-domination prayer after some students are said to have been attacked by a strange illness.

The students were rcomplaining of headache, fever, continuous shivering

The School was forced to be prematurely closed but reopens Sunday with prayers.

Head teacher for the school Collins Champiti said the condition was mostly attacking female students who started exhibiting strange and unusual behaviour after one of them was accused of being possessed by a spirit which made her shake her breasts while sweating profusely.

Over 50 students were admitted to Mlambe Mission Hospital but no disease was diagnosed.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) spokesperson Lindiwe Chide said her office received communication on Tuesday from the office of the Blantyre Rural District Education Manager indicating that the students were showing signs of hysteria; hence, the decision for temporary closure.