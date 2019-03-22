Malawi: Truck Driver Arrested for Selling Relief Maize

Mchinji — A truck driver belonging to Load Queen Haulers Company is in Police custody for allegedly selling 78 bags of relief maize worth K585, 000.00 to vendors.

Police Spokesperson for Mchinji Police, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the driver, Harrison Singano, 40, was ferrying 600 bags of relief maize weighing 50kgs each from Kanengo Silos meant for delivery at Mchinji DistrictCcouncil.

He said community members tipped police after they spotted Singano selling the maize to vendors at Kapanila village along Mchinji-Lilongwe M12 Road during the night of March 13to 14, 2019.

Lubrino said Police rushed to the scene where they found Singano busy selling the relief maize and arrested him while the vendors managed to escape.

"Police however recovered all the 78 bags he had sold," Police Spokesperson said, adding that investigations are underway to arrest the vendors.

He said the suspect would soon appear before court to answer a charge of theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

Singano hails from Malilana Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kaphuka in Dedza