Malawi: Mzuzu City Council Bemoans Illegal Erection of Billboards and Signposts

Mzuzu — The Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has expressed concern over institutions and some individuals that erect billboards and sign posts illegally along the roads and streets in the city.

This comes at a time when many heavy billboards, trees and signposts have collapsed in the city as a result of the recent rainstorm.

Speaking in an interview, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for MCC, McDonald Gondwe said it is very unfortunate that some of the billboards which have collapsed were registered with the council, while others were not.

"MCC has received a number of complaints from pedestrians, motorists as well as shop owners, and their reports dwell around security threats due to increased billboards which continue to collapse due to heavy rains.

"As MCC, we partly attribute the collapsing of these billboards to the rainstorm. Some of these billboards had registered with the council but others are erected illegally," said Gondwe.

The PRO said the council expects every interested individual or company to register with it before erecting such billboards and that one of the required conditions for registration is an application letter where one wants the billboard to be erected, and message and drawings on the billboard.

He, therefore, appealed to individuals or companies who illegally erect billboards in the city to have them registered or else they would be forced to remove them.

According to the PRO, those who have erected the billboards illegally, they will have to pay a fee to the council if their billboards will be removed by the council.

"MCC would like to inform those that haven't registered their billboards to have them registered and if they don't comply, their billboards will be removed else the billboard owners will be brought to book," said Gondwe.

MCC has also notified the owners of billboards which have collapsed, despite having registered them, to remove them.