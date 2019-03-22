South Africa: TUT Shutdown Over, Classes Resume From Monday

Activities at all Tshwane University of Technology campuses are expected to resume on Monday, after it was shut down two weeks ago.

According to TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter, the decision was taken "after a thorough risk assessment and careful consideration of the situation at all campuses".

Two weeks ago, TUT management instructed students at all nine campuses to clear their residences as soon as possible "for their own safety" after student protests over unpaid meal allowances and insufficient residences turned violent.

Now that activities at the institution are back on track, the university has moved exams from May to June 2019,

"This will provide enough time for students to prepare and complete the prescribed number of hours," De Ruyter said.

De Ruyter added that management was engaging "tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues that resulted in the indefinite suspension of the academic programme on March 6".

"Because of the time lost, a comprehensive recovery plan will be implemented. Students are urged to report for lectures on time and work hard to ensure their academic success."

Source: News24