22 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Little Boy Falls Six Floors, Critically Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A 6-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy is in a critical condition after falling six floors from a building in the Durban CBD, paramedic services have said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the boy fell from a residential flat on Pixley Kaseme Street outside the entrance of a Game store on Friday morning.

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived to an ambulance service in attendance. The child sustained multiple injuries and is in a critical condition."

Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics used a manual ventilator on the boy.

"The child was also splintered and rushed to nearby hospital for care required. Events leading to the child falling are unknown, but police are in attendance and will be investigating further."

Source: News24

South Africa

How a University Fairy Godmother Is Helping Needy Students

A lecturer moonlighting as a fairy godmother is looking to expand her network of assistants as she helps fund needy… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.