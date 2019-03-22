South Africa: Little Boy Falls Six Floors, Critically Injured

A 6-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy is in a critical condition after falling six floors from a building in the Durban CBD, paramedic services have said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the boy fell from a residential flat on Pixley Kaseme Street outside the entrance of a Game store on Friday morning.

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived to an ambulance service in attendance. The child sustained multiple injuries and is in a critical condition."

Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics used a manual ventilator on the boy.

"The child was also splintered and rushed to nearby hospital for care required. Events leading to the child falling are unknown, but police are in attendance and will be investigating further."

