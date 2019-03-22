South Africa: Gamalakhe Murder Suspects to Appear in Court

press release

Two murderers have been sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years imprisonment each for killing a 73-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son at Walter Sisulu road in Gamalakhe.

The first accused, Thabani Lushaba (24) was sentenced on 14 March 2019 by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to two life imprisonment for two counts of murder and 15 years for robbery.

On 20 March 2019, the second accused, Samkelo Bhengu (23) was also sentenced to two life imprisonment for double murder and 15 years for robbery.

The third suspect was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and will appear again in court on 25 March 2019.