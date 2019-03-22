Zimbabwe: State Dinner for Warriors

THE Warriors are set for a date with President Mnangagwa this evening as they prepare for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Congo on Sunday.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, revealed the President will host the team at a dinner at State House where the players and the technical officials will mingle with the Head of State and Government ahead of their crucial assignment.

The Warriors also received a timely boost yesterday when they received trendy suits from one of Harare's finest clothing shops, 4May, as more Zimbabweans continued to show their support to the team's cause.

4May have also in the past also donated suits to the national cricket team, the Chevrons.

Zimbabwe top Group G with eight points and the Warriors only need to avoid defeat against Congo to book their place in Egypt.

Warriors forward, Tino Kadewere, said they have to play for the 15 million Zimbabweans.

"We are all happy with the support we have been receiving as a team," said the France-based forward.

"I think we have to return the favour by winning on Sunday.

"It's an honour to meet the President and we have to play a very good game for him, the nation and those affected by the Cyclone need us to win this game for them."

The technical team also got a courtesy vehicle, a Toyota Prado, from Owy Auto Clinic owned by Harare businessman Owen Dube.

Warriors defender, Alec Mudimu, said they were fully focused on the game.

The Congolese Red Devils are expected to arrive today aboard a charter flight. "It's one more game left and you cannot take these last ones, especially when you are playing a team like Congo-Brazzaville, very lightly," said Mudimu.

"If anything, we need to defend properly because from what I have heard, they will go all out because it's a game they need to win and it's a game we also need to win to qualify without question.

"Otherwise, it's not yet over. We don't want to complicate things. We just have to keep things very simple, prepare and work hard.

"Hopefully, we will get the result that we want.

"Going forward, for me, it's all about hard work and putting in a lot more than just defending, maybe blood, sweat and tears."