Liberia/Senegal: CAF Confirms Dates for Liberia, Senegal CHAN Qualifiers

Junior Lone Star will play Senegal in Darkar between July 26-28 and the return leg is in Dakar from August 2-4.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the dates for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Liberia was paired with Senegal when the draw took place at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on January 30. The first leg takes place in Monrovia on the weekend of July 26-28 and the return leg is in Dakar from August 2-4.

The aggregate winner will meet Guinea over two legs in the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A on the weekend of September 20-22 and October 18-20.

Forty-seven (47) teams will battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia for the sixth finals in January and February.

Gabon and Djibouti were banned on 15 November 2017 in keeping with articles 59 and 62 of the regulations for having withdrawn from their previous qualifiers.

CAF also mandated Gabon and Djibouti to pay a fine of US$10,000 to Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia respectively.

CHAN is designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Morocco is the defending champion.