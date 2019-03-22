Liberia: Nathan E. Gibson Captures World Water Day Championship

Nathan E. Gibson High School captured the football trophy in observance of World Water Day at the Right To Play field in Paynesville, by defeating James Doe Young High School 1-0 in a goal scored by Oscar Dolo, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The tournament, both kickball, and football was held under the sponsorship of WaterAid.

The sports tournament ended yesterday with Nathan E. Gibson winning the trophy, the official celebration of the 2019 World Water Day starts today, with outdoor and indoor activities at the Monrovia City Hall.

World Water Day is a global observance highlighting the importance of safe water in support of Sustainable Development Goals #'s 6.1 and 6.2 in the theme "no child leave behind," in the provision of safe drinking water. The competition also has an essay component that is also supported by WaterAid.

Participating schools included World Wide Mission, St. Simon Baptist, Logan Town Central High, James Doe Young, Careysburg Public High School, Amos T. Warner, A.M. Fofana Islamic High School, Nathan E. Gibson, First Assembly of God, Elizabeth Tubman Memorial Institute (ETMI), E.J. Goodridge, Victory Chapel, Kendeja High, Muslim Congress, Voker Mission, and Future Leaders Preparatory Academy.

Presenting trophies to the winner and the runner-up, Mr. Chuchu K. Selma, Country Director of WaterAid, said he was happy for the level participation of the schools in the tournament.

Mr. Selma, on behalf of Civil Service Organizations, commended both the winner and the runner-up for their courage and fair-play to participate in the tournament and noted that the celebration is a global program.

"I remind you of the theme of this year, 2019, which is to 'Leave No Child Behind' to show our commitment to achieving our objective," he said.

During the presentation, there were no long speeches because the prize for the winner of the Best Essay competition will be awarded to the winning high school during the official program marking the observance of World Water Day on March 22, 2019, at the Monrovia City Hall.