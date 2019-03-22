Kenya: AU Special Representative for Somalia Visits AMISOM Soldiers Recuperating in Nairobi

The AU Special Representative for Somalia, Francisco Caetano Madeira, has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being administered on injured peacekeepers in various medical institutions in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

Ambassador Madeira visited the soldiers on Thursday, accompanied by the Force Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn; Dr. Komlan Moreira - the AMISOM Medical Planning Officer and Lt. Gen. Osman Noor Soubagleh, who is Ambassador Madeira's Special Advisor on Military Affairs, to check their health condition since admission in hospital.

"I went to see each one of them. And they are in very high spirits because their recovery is very remarkable," Ambassador Madeira said after the visit.

The soldiers from Troop Contributing Countries to AMISOM had suffered various degrees of injuries, while on the frontline in Somalia, necessitating their evacuation to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

"I want to thank the hospitals for taking very good care of our soldiers, for the dedication, and commitment and the very high-quality medical service they are providing," Madeira stated.

"When I talked to them as they go through their healing process, a lot of them look forward to actually coming back and serving again," noted a doctor in one of the hospitals.

"We are proud to be associated with AMISOM and the African Union, because we are deep at heart, basically African, trying to make sure that Africa progresses to greater heights," said another doctor.