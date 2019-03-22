Mozambique: A Week After Idai 'Massacre', The Center of Mozambique Remains Devastated; Deaths Rise to 294

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Death, Destruction After Cyclone Idai's Rampage Through Mozambique

More than a thousand people are feared to have died in a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique, while scores were killed and more than 200 are missing in neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi.

A week after Tropical Cyclone IDAI "massacred" the center of Mozambique, there are still people under siege in the trees and on the roofs of houses in the provinces of Sofala and Manica.

"The affected area is much larger than we thought, there are almost 125 kilometers of flood areas" said Saviano Abreu of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The location of 92 more corpses raised the number of fatalities to 294.

In Nhamatanda in Sofala province 47 bodies were found. Government official Toze Joseph said that there are other communities under water with which communication is impossible.

The remaining 45 bodies were located and removed at Dombes administrative post in Sussundenga, Manica province.

In the neighboring province of Manica other 45 bodies were removed from the water at the Administrative office of Dombe in Sussendenga district, said the governor Manuel Rodrigues.

Since Tuesday, March 19, the Government has not publicly updated the number of affected people or fatalities.

"We are still updating the numbers. When the flood waters subside, more bodies will be discovered. When I addressed the nation and world, I said the numbers of dead will increase and that is what is happening," said President Philip Nyusi in Tete.

Nyusi had earlier said that the number of deaths could rise to a thousand.

This is a translation from the original article on Verdade.