Kenya: Emotional Scenes as Body of Kenyan Doctor Who Died in Cuba Arrives Home

Mombasa — Emotions ran high as the plane carrying the remains of a Kenyan doctor who died in Cuba on Sunday touched down Friday at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

Family members, including Likoni MP Mishi Mboko who is a sister to Dr Ali Hamisi Juma were at the airport to receive the body.

No family member was immediately available to talk to the media.

The body has been transferred to the Coast Provincial General Hospital for an autopsy by a private pathologist.

On Thursday, Hamisi Kurichwa, an elder brother to the doctor, said they would conduct a private post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death of their brother.