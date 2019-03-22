Malawi to Make Health Services Record Keeping Digital - - Atupele

Minister for Health and Population Atupele Muluzi has said Malawi which has introduced national identity (IDs) and smartcards which has so far captured 10 million of the 17.5 million population, will make record keeping of health services digital to improve efficiency.

Minister Atupele Muluzi: Malawi will establish some success when health services go digital

Speaking at a symposium in Lilongwe on Thursday where healthy sector donors and Ministry of Health discussed how to roll out health system, Muluzi said digitalization in the health sector will establish " a number of successes."

He said it is in line with the requirements of World Health Organisation (WHO) for member states to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

"Digitilisation of patient health records will improve manage,ent of health outcomes and the referral process," said Muluzi.

The initiative has been hailed by chairperson of the Health donors committee, German Embassy de[utu Head of mission, Thomas Staiger.

He said the move will benefit Malawi by maximizing efficiency.

Commentators say the digital health initiative will enhance transparency and accountability in the system.

However, they urge that no bonafide citizen of Malawi is denied access to health services for lack of a national ID.