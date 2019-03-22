Sudan Uprising - 'Marches of Justice' Across the Country

Sudan — On Thursday, thousands of Sudanese joined the 'Marches of Justice' in greater Khartoum and a number of other places in the country. Dozens have been arrested, including five leading members of the National Umma Party (NUP) in North Kordofan.

The districts of Ombadda, Abrof, Wad Nubawi, El Arda, El Abbasiya, Wad El Banna in Omdurman, El Haj Yousef, El Ramiya, Shambat, El Doroshab, El Shaabiya, El Mazad, El Danagla, El Mughtaribeen, and the centre of Khartoum North, Jabra, El Shajara, El Salama El Bagala, Shari Sitteen, and El Kalakla witnessed demonstrations in response to the call of the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, for the immediate step-down of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime from the government and calls for freedom, peace, justice and revolution is the choice of the people.

The security forces faced the peaceful demonstrations with sticks and tear gas and arrested dozens amid widespread deployment in the field of the gathering announced for the launch of justice marches in Khartoum state.

Prominent towns in the states of El Gezira, North Kordofan, Sennar, Kassala, El Gedaref, and the Northern State also witnessed demonstrations.

Yesterday, hundreds of the residents of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, marched in a mass demonstration calling for Al Bashir and his regime to step down

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga from El Obeid that the march launched from the grand market, headed north and closed the main road.

Witnesses said that that the security forces violently confronted the protesters using sticks and tear gas and arrested a number of them.

Merowe dam

Dozens of displaced by the Merowe Dam carried out a protest vigil in Amri in Northern State, demanding that Al Bashir and his regime be removed from power.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the protesters chanted during the vigil slogans against the regime and demanded its fall, as they raised banners with slogans "Just fall, that's all", "rrogant racist", "The whole country is Darfur", and "The victims of the dams salute the victims of the wars in Darfur, South Kordofan, and the Blue Nile".

Sennar

In eastern Sudan, hundreds of people took part in the March for Justice in Sennar demanding the removal of Al Bashir and his regime from power.

The security forces confronted the protesters with excessive force and arrested the number of activists.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga from Sennar that the demonstration started from Sennar market at 1 am where the demonstrators shouted for freedom and justice and demanded the overthrow of the regime.

NUP members held

The security forces held five leading members of the National Umma Party (NUP) in North Kordofan from their houses in El Obeid before the launch of the announced March of Justice at 1 am on Thursday noon.

The five were Mansour Mirghani, head of the NUP faction of North Kordofan, Zaki Juma, member of the Political Bureau, Abdelbagi Abuhamid, party secretary in Sheikan locality, and Gadim Ibrahim, the head of the party in El Obeid Administrative Unit.

Yesterday, the NUP denounced in a statement on Thursday "the barbaric method" used by the regime's security apparatus in El Obeid by storming the homes of its leadership to arrest them without any legal justification. The party said that the method of pre-emptive detention by the militias and organs of the regime against the leaders of the party in North Kordofan will not weaken the resolve of the revolutionaries, but rather strengthens their insistence on exercising their human and constitutional right to peacefully express their will.

Lecturers

Lecturers of El Gezira University in Wad Madani said in a statement on Thursday that agents of the national intelligence and Security Service (NISS) detained Dr Mohamed Abdeljabbar and Dr Abdelrasoul Yahya from inside El Razi complex after the protest vigil organised by the lecturers, other university employees and graduates on Tuesday.

The lecturers called for the immediate release of the detainees and condemned what they described as the regime's practices leading to the suppression of freedoms and silencing of mouths by arrests and intimidation.

The statement accused the regime of being annoyed of every peaceful and civilised way, expressing rejection of its cowardly policies.

They pledged to continue to bring down the regime in all peaceful and legitimate ways.

The deans of university faculties have warned of the danger of the continued closure of universities since end December and called for a resumption of the studies next month in Khartoum.