Sudan: South Darfur Security Campaign Nets Motorcycles, Weapons, Expired Medicines

Nyala — Five people have been arrested during a joint security campaign in South Darfur. The Wali (governor) has voiced his intention "to clear the state of unlicensed weapons".

The government of South Darfur announced on Wednesday that five people were arrested, 22 motorcycles and 10 weapons were seized, as well as a quantity of pills and expired medicines, during campaign which included the localities of El Salam, Kass, and Ed El Fursan.

Wali of South Darfur, Ahmed Abushanab, said the campaign would continue until the state, including the camps for the displaced, is cleared of unlicensed weapons.

He said that he agreed with the displaced leaders on three options for voluntary repatriation, pointing out that they summarised their demands in lack of security and basic services imposition, of state prestige, and pledged to bring those arrested in the campaign to the Emergency Court.

State of Emergency

A clampdown on smuggling and trafficking in restricted goods is included in the Emergency Orders issued by Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir after he declared a countrywide State of Emergency last month.

Emergency Courts have been established throughout Sudan to deal with cases related to the State of Emergency. The Democratic Lawyers Alliance said in a statement on Monday that at least 530 people have been prosecuted via the Emergency Courts in Sudan during the first two weeks of March.