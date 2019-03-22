Malawi: No One Will Die of Hunger-Mutharika

Nsanje — pic by Mayamiko Wallace(Mana)

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians affected by floods that no one will die of hunger.

Mutharika made the remarks Monday at Bangula ADMARC Camp in Nsanje where he visited people who have been affected by floods in the district.

"Let me assure you that no one will die of hunger in this country as far as I am your president. My government will provide you with every support to ensure that you don't die," said Mutharika.

The State President said government plans to provide cash transfer to people affected by floods so that they are able to buy basic needs such as salt.

He then warned that government would deal with all the people who will be involved in sabotaging the relief response to the victims, saying the culprits will face a tough punishment.

"Government has employed such an initiative to save lives of people who have been affected by the floods.

"Even leaders who will be found to be involved in any wrong doing in the implementation of the relief items will face the music because it targets vulnerable people. Whoever is involved in such malpractices will be punished. This is not a joke," charged Mutharika.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi told the multitude the current government cares for its people, hence provision of the support.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula applauded government for the timely response towards the people who have been affected by floods in the district and asked for more assistance.

"We really appreciate for the support which has come at the right time. However, we are asking for more support from the government, not only to the people who are in camps but even those who have been affected in one way or the other," appealed Chavula.

Nsanje is one of the districts in the country which has been affected by the floods. About 16, 118 households have been affected in the district. Currently, Nsanje District has 21 camps where people affected are being accommodated.