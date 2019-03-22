Angola: Vocational Institute Trains 48,818 Youths

Luanda — The National Employment and Vocational Institute (INEFOP) trained in 2018 about 48,818 youths nationwide, said on Thursday the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), Jesus Maiato.

The minister disclosed the data to the press at the end of an assessment visit of the MPs of the fourth commission of the National Assembly tasked with handling matters related to State Administration and local power.

In the meantime, the official underlined that it has been recorded an increase of more ten thousand young people trained in at least 149 specialties during the aforementioned period in relation to the year 2017.

However, the minister added that a project for the improvement and adjustment of the training programmes has been approved, which includes the re-equipment of the centres to stimulate them to invest on the creation of jobs and self-employment through the release of professional kits and microcredit to enable beneficiaries to develop their own activities.

Angola has roughly 700 vocational training centres, 142 of which are state-owned and managed by the INEFOP.