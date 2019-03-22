Angola's Vice President Back to Luanda

Luanda — Angola?s Vice President Bornito de Sousa arrived Thursday in the country's capital, Luanda, after two-day visit to the coastal Benguela province, as part of re-launch programme of the fishing sector in the region.

1 / 1

Vice president Bornito de Sousa encourages flood-affected familes

In Luanda, Bornito de Sousa was welcomed by members of the Executive and senior officials of his Office.

The Vice President visited the flood-affected families, as result of the heavy rain that ripped through the region, having killed 12 people in Catumbela, three in Benguela and one Lobito.

Two people were also seriously injured, in addition to some infrastructure knocked down.

Bornito de Sousa expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families and wished those injured rapid recovery.

Visit to the local fishing infrastructure, was also part of agenda of the vice president, who also chaired the Local Consultation Council Meeting in Baia Farta to learn of the local concerns.

Bornito the Sousa called on the municipalities for major participation in solution to the local problems.

The Vice President held meeting with the provincial governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, and the representatives of local power.