Angolan Government Seeks to Reduce Impact of Extreme Poverty

Luanda — The Angolan government established as priority to reduce the impact of extreme poverty from 36% to 25%, aiming for the improvement of the living conditions of at least three million citizens between 2018 and 2020, said on Wednesday the minister of Social Action, Family and Woman Promotion, Faustina Alves.

Making an analysis of previous years, most concretely from 1990 to 2015, the source said the reduction of the impact of extreme poverty in the country went from 69% to 36.6%.

The minister said so while addressing the "First meeting of the Monitoring and Supervision Unit of the Integrated Programme for Local Development and Combat to Poverty ".

The official explained that in order for this goal to be achieved it is important to establish multilateral partnerships with nongovernmental organizations and private entities for them to intervene locally, since the combat against poverty is a task that needs the involvement of all the people in society.

However, Faustina Alves added that the government is currently implementing the integrated programme for local development and combat to poverty, with a view to boosting productive inclusion of households through the creation of opportunities in rural areas in several sectors such as agriculture, fishing, local manufacturing, boosting trade, rehabilitation of roads and vocational training.