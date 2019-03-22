Kenya: More than 10 People Die on Nakuru Highway as Truck Rams Into Six Cars

Nakuru — At least eleven people were Friday morning killed following an accident near Kikopey on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said the accident occurred after a trailer rammed into six vehicles, among them a matatu.

Mbui says the truck's brakes failed while it was ascending the climbing lane towards Nakuru.

"We have had a very serious accident this morning here involving at least five vehicles three of which I could say were extensively damaged and it is as a result of suspected brakes failure where the lorry lost control as it ascended the hill," he stated. "As a result, it hit the first vehicle and veered off the road."

He says those critically injured have been taken to the St Mary's Mission and Gilgil sub-county hospitals.