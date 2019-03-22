Tanzania: Qatar, Germany Salute JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and the German Chancellor, Ms Angela Merkel, both of whom saluted his efforts in spearheading the country's development and fighting graft.

While President Magufuli held talks with Ms Merkel over the phone on Wednesday the discussions between him and Sheikh Abdulrahman al-Thani were held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

Chancellor Merkel assured the Head of State on Germany's commitment to consolidate its relations with the country, particularly in boosting the economy and inviting him, for the second time, to tour the country.

Following the achievements, the Chancellor disclosed the country's intention to bring its investors to come and invest in the different sectors, with a goal of strengthening the economy, one of the aspects being constructing the largest fertiliser plant in Africa.

She was confident that the plant would help to enhance the incomes of people and reinforce agriculture in the country and other African countries.

Ms Merkel pointed out further that Germany was committed to support the country's industrialisation drive. She applauded the government's efforts in creating a conducive investment environment, which includes the fight against corruption and the improvement of infrastructure.

She stressed support of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) and elaborated that the Head of State's visit will come after a ministerial meeting between the two countries.

President Magufuli appreciated the Chancellor's phone call, expressing his intention of strengthening the relations between the two countries.

During his meeting with Sheikh Abdulrahman al- Thani, they talked about the two countries' cooperation and their commitment in ensuring that it was maintained and developed further, particularly in investment.

According to a statement released by the State House, President Magufuli expressed his gratitude for the delegation's official visit in the country accompanied by investors.

He said Tanzania had plentiful investment opportunities, including gas processing, mining, tourism and air travel. He thus requested Sheikh Mohammed to motivate Qatar traders to cooperate with Tanzania and invest in those areas.

"I am aware of your expertise in gas processing; we invite you to come and invest in that area; we also want you to invest in gold as you are one of the biggest buyers and the good thing is that we have just launched a gold exchange market," said President Magufuli.

President Magufuli asked Qatar to cooperate with Tanzania in the implementation of major development projects, including the production of electricity, construction of railways, roads and bridges

. He also extended an invitation to the ruler of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to visit Tanzania. For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed, thanked President Magufuli and his government for continued cooperation with Qatar in various issues, noting that Qatar valued the relationship.

Sheikh Mohammed has pledged that Qatar is ready to work on the request by President Magufuli and also to bring the country's companies to come and invest in areas beneficial for both sides.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, said after a meeting with President Magufuli, he and Sheikh Mohammed will hold detailed discussions about areas of cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Tanzania's Ambassador to Qatar, Ms Fatma Rajab and the Ambassador of Qatar to Tanzania, Abdullah Jassim Mohammed Al Medadi.