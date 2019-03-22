Kenya: Safaricom Customers Surpass 30 Million

Nairobi — Safaricom has added over 60,000 subscribers from December last year to pass the 30 million customer milestone.

The telco's Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge said the breakthrough reflects a vote of confidence in the company's purpose of transforming lives.

"We would like to thank each of our more than 30 million customers for choosing Safaricom as their preferred network which has contributed to our achievement of this remarkable and historic milestone," said Mulinge.

As of the end of December last year, the total number of mobile subscribers stood at 46.6 million customers.

To celebrate the milestone, Safaricom has announced a 1:1 Bonga redemption offer beginning Friday 22nd March.

Between Friday and Sunday, all Safaricom customers will have the option to redeem 1 Bonga Point for Sh1 worth of airtime to a limit of Sh100 airtime, or 1 Megabyte of data valid 7 days to a limit of 1 GB, enjoying a 67 percent discount.

Customers can redeem the offers as many times as they wish for the three days by dialing *444*3#.

Safaricom will also extend the 1 to 1 offer to the Neon Kicka 4, which will be available for 3,499 points.