Nigeria: Clear Overgrown Grasses or Face Sanction - FCTA

Property owners on major arterial ways in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been given a final notice by the FCT Administration to redecorate their properties and clear overgrown grasses or face sanctions.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) in a statement in national daily, yesterday, said the move was to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

"All property/plot owners along Ahmadu Bello Way are expected to comply with this order within two weeks, while those along other arterial ways must comply within one month from the date of this announcement or face appropriate sanctions," it said.

It also directed property owners along all major arterial ways in the city to close illegal access gates.

"In furtherance of its effort to restore the Abuja Mater Plan, the Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to notify the general public that all property/plot owners along all major arterial ways in the city are hereby requested to close illegal access gates, clear overgrown grasses and redecorate their properties in line with extant rules and regulations in the FCT," the statement read.

The FCTA also requested all owners of buildings (private, public and corporate) that are 10 years old and above to submit 'as built' drawings to the Department of Development Control for recertification.

"The submission should include a report of structural integrity test of the building accordingly. The FCTA looks forward to the understanding and cooperation of all concerned," it said.