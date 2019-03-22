Liberia/Congo-Kinshasa: Q Afcon - Liberia Names 20-Man Squad for Dr Cong Clash

Liberia national team head coach, Thomas Kojo has named a pool of 20 players made up of 10 foreign- and 10 home-based players for the crucial game away at DR Congo for their final game of the qualifiers for the Total AFCON Egypt 2019.

At a press conference held at the headquarters of the Liberia Football Association on Thursday, March 14, Kojo released the list of players which did not include Spanish-based goalkeeper, Boison Wynney who plays for Mallorca B in the Spanish fourth tier. Also excluded from the team is Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Anthony Laffor who has been ruled out with two yellow cards suspension.

Notable names on the list include Wydad Casablanca striker, William Jebor, Sam Johnson of Real Salt Lake City in the Major League Soccer, Murphy Oscar Dorley and Allen Njie who were part of the team the won the last two qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Zimbabwe. There were also places for Newcastle United U-23 midfielder, Mohammed Sangare who was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win against Zimbabwe and U-20 defender, Gasimu Kouyateh who plays in the Liberian second division for Pags FC.

Liberia is second in Group G with seven points. They are one point less than the group leaders, Zimbabwe, a point above DR Congo in third place and two points above bottom of the group, Congo Brazzaville. A win for Liberia away at DR Congo will qualify them for the 2019 Afcon while a draw will be only qualify them if Zimbabwe win or draw against Congo Brazzaville in the other group game.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alpha Jalloh (BYC FC, Liberia), Tommy Songo (LISCR FC, Liberia), Ashley Williams (LISCR FC, Liberia)

Defenders: Kemoh Kamara (LISCR FC, Liberia), Teah Dennis (BYC FC, Liberia), Eugene Swen (BYC FC, Liberia), Joel Johnson (Charlotte Independence, USA), Alvin Maccornel (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Aloysius Simujla (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Gasimu Kouyateh (Pags FC, Liberia)

Midfielders: Allen Njie (Grasshopper Club Zurich, Switzerland), Murphy Oscar Dorley (Slovan Liberec< Czech Republic) Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries, Liberia), Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United U-23, England), Tonia Tisdell (Nea Salamis, Cyprus), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow, Russia), Terrence Tisdell (Sanjoanense, Portugal)

Strikers: William Jebor (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Kpah Sherman (PKNS FC, Malaysia), Sam Johnson (Real Salt Lake, USA)