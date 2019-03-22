Uganda Appoint Ghanaian Kwesi Head Coach U-17

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has appointed Ghanaian Samuel Fabin Kwesi as the head coach for the national U-17 and U-20 teams for a period of one year.

Kwesi was unveiled by federation President Eng. Moses Magogo at the federation headquarters in Kampala to the media.

Fabin Kwesi's immediate task at hand will be to handle the Uganda U-17 (Cubs) at the 2019 Total AFCON U-17 Finals in Tanzania to start on 14th- 28th April 2019.

In his first interviews to the media, Kwesi boldly outlined his mission at hand as regards developing the young players.

"I am here for a mission. First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the AFCON U-17 finals. The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot. The youth need patience to work with and develop to their best" Kwesi Fabin.

The Uganda U-17 national team will enter residential training on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the FUFA Technical center before departing to South Africa on 1st April 2019 where they are expected to have an external camp for 11 days.

The all staff of Uganda U-17 National Team includes Head coach - Samuel Fabin Kwesi, 1st Assistant Coach- Jackson Magera, 2nd Assistant Coach- Hamza Lutalo, Goalkeeping coach- Mubarak Kiberu, Kits Manager- Frank Bumpenje, Team Doctor - Nakabago Emmanuel, Team Coordinator- Bashir Mutyaba.

Kwesi has previously handled Ghana Premier League clubs Porcupine Warriors, Heart of Lions, Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak and lately Asante Kotoko.

Uganda was drawn in group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Nigeria and Angola the semifinalist will represent Africa in the U-17 World Cup to be held in Brazil.

Its Uganda's first time to qualify for the Underage championship on the African continent and will be looking to make history as the focus is to qualify for Brazil.