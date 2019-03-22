Tunisia: Body of Three-Year-Old Girl Swept By Waters, Found in Enfidha

Enfidha/Tunisia — Civil Protection units had recovered on Friday morning the body of a three-year-old girl that had been swept by water of Wadi Massoud between the El Frada locality and the Enfidha city (Sousse governorate), Regional Director of Civil Protection in Sousse Jalloul Jaballah told TAP.

Firefighters recovered on the night of Thursday to Friday, the body of the girl's mother who had drowned in the Wadi. The two other passengers of the car swept away by water, were rescued.

The accident took place on Thursday night through to Friday when the car transporting four members of the same family (a woman, a three-year-old girl and two men) from Grimet Hicher (Enfidha delegation), was swept by the water of Wadi Massoud.