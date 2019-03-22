22 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Jhinaoui, UNWTO's Pololikashvili Discuss Ways to Reboot Tourism Sector in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Co-operation programmes between Tunisia and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and ways to support the tourism sector's profitability were at heart of Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui's meeting on Thursday with World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

In this regard, Jhinaoui pointed out the improvement of the security situation and Tunisia's restoration of its image and position as a tourist destination that attracts tourists from around the world, a Foreign Ministry press release reads Thursday.

He stressed the importance to boost co-operation between Tunisia and the UNWTO and to endeavour to make the most of the differential advantages offered by Tunisia, as regards notably its rich and varied cultural and civilisational heritage of over 3 thousand years.

For his part, Pololikashvili said that his visit to Tunisia is part of consultations with the Tunisian officials on the best ways to bolster co-operation between Tunisia and the UNWTO, notably in the fields of training, the improvement of tourist services and devising the strategies likely to diverse the Tunisian tourism product to keep abreast of the progresses made in this sector.

Pololikashvili visits Tunisia for the first time since taking office on January 2018.

