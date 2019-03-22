Mauritius: NPCC-World Bank - Productivity Survey Evaluates Mauritius' Current Status of Productivity

press release

A Productivity Survey Workshop to evaluate the economic industries of Mauritius and enhance the country's curre,nt status of productivity, was held, yesterday, at the Gold Crest Hotel in Quatre Bornes. The event was organised by the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC), operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance, in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, the Chairman of the NPCC, Mr Sanjiv Mulloo, the World Bank Country Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Mr Erik Uexkull and other personalities were present.

In his address, Minister Sesungkur underlined that fostering and promoting productivity performance remains high on Government's agenda. It is necessary for public, private and Non-Governmental Organisations to inculcate a culture of performance and productivity among the population which in fact starts with awareness-raising and education from an early age, he stated. It should also be embedded in the Corporate Culture, Charter and Values of every company, he said.

Productivity, the Minister underscored, is the engine of future progress, as without productivity gains there is no competition. To that effect, Government is formulating productivity-enhancing policies aimed at supporting the growth of new and existing industries, turning obsolescence into innovation, and transforming our economy, he indicated. At the same time, he emphasised, the country's economy must be driven by both productivity and innovation while adding that skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling are vital.

Minister Sesungkur also spoke about the role of the NPCC since its inception in 2000. The NPCC has been stimulating and generating productivity and quality consciousness and drives the productivity and quality movement in all sectors of the economy with a view to raising national output and achieving sustained growth and international competitiveness, he recalled.

For his part, the World Bank Country Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Mr Uexkull, underscored that productivity is an important factor to clarify the differences in economic growth among countries. Productivity, he remarked has nothing to do with longer working hours or increasing a firm's profit but is more about having the right skills and technology to create better quality jobs and motivate workers. He also expressed optimism that the Productivity Survey workshop will yield concrete findings and answers that will help firms to improve their productivity.

As for Mr Mulloo, he said that the findings of the Productivity Survey will act as a flagship highlighting the inefficiencies and bottlenecks which are shackles to economic progress and will help policy makers to craft the right strategy towards shaping a better future for Mauritius. The purpose of the survey, he pointed out, is an attempt to strive to make the country transform into a high-income generating State.