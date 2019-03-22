Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Agreements Signed With New Sponsors

press release

Sofap and Necker, have joined the list of official sponsors for the upcoming Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019. A signing ceremony of agreements to that end was held, yesterday, at the seat of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Port Louis.

Signatories

were the 2019 IOIG's organising committee and the three sponsors who are bringing in their contributions as follows: Brandhouse (Galaxy) - Rs 1, 165 million; Sofap - Rs 1 million; and, Necker - Rs 1 million.

In his address, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their engagement in IOIG 2019 which demonstrates the commitment and patriotism of the companies towards the nation and Mauritius.

The Minister also congratulated the Club M for their remarkable performance in the football tournament which took place yesterday in Fiji, where Club M scored 3-1 against New Caledonia.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the 2019 IOIG's organising committee, Mr Jean-Pierre Sauzier while expressing his appreciation to the sponsors said that this sponsorship will be allocated for the logistics of the Games and that the private sector has an important role as contributory partners for IOIG 2019.