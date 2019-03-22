22 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cops Probe After Magistrate's Drink Allegedly Spiked, Car and Phone Stolen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pelane Phakgadi

Limpopo police are on the hunt for the person who spiked a local magistrate's drink and stole his car and cellphone in Polokwane last month.

The 44-year-old magistrate and a female companion he had met booked into accommodation on February 23, according to police.

"The victim had a drink while they were inside one of the rooms and passed out. It is suspected the drink might have been spiked. He was awoken by the employees at around 07:00 and that's when he realised his cellphone and a motor vehicle, a BMW 3 series, were stolen. His companion had also disappeared," police spokesperson Maphure Manamela said.

"The police were immediately notified and commenced with initial investigations," Manamela added

She said that the stolen vehicle was recovered a week later abandoned in Soshanguve, in the north of Pretoria.

Source: News24

South Africa

How a University Fairy Godmother Is Helping Needy Students

A lecturer moonlighting as a fairy godmother is looking to expand her network of assistants as she helps fund needy… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.