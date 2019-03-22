South Africa: Cops Probe After Magistrate's Drink Allegedly Spiked, Car and Phone Stolen

Limpopo police are on the hunt for the person who spiked a local magistrate's drink and stole his car and cellphone in Polokwane last month.

The 44-year-old magistrate and a female companion he had met booked into accommodation on February 23, according to police.

"The victim had a drink while they were inside one of the rooms and passed out. It is suspected the drink might have been spiked. He was awoken by the employees at around 07:00 and that's when he realised his cellphone and a motor vehicle, a BMW 3 series, were stolen. His companion had also disappeared," police spokesperson Maphure Manamela said.

"The police were immediately notified and commenced with initial investigations," Manamela added

She said that the stolen vehicle was recovered a week later abandoned in Soshanguve, in the north of Pretoria.

