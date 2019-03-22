South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Cyclist and Hiker Stays Behind Bars Ahead of Trial

A man accused of fatal attacks on a cyclist and a mountain walker is to remain in custody as further particulars are prepared for his trial, the Western Cape High Court ruled on Friday.

Blessing Bveni is accused the 2018 murders of Ian McPherson and Doug Notten in two separate attacks.

McPherson was stabbed while being robbed of his bicycle and cellphone in Fish Hoek in March 2018. He did not survive the attack.

TimesLive reported previously that Notten and his wife Julia had gone for a walk in the Table Mountain National Park in January 2018 when a man approached from behind. They stepped aside to let him pass but he allegedly turned on them and stabbed Doug.

Julia tried to use pepper spray to fend him off but he allegedly threw rocks at her and returned to continue stabbing Doug, who died on the scene.

Bveni's matter is expected to return to court on April 26.

Source: News24