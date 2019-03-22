Malawi: Council Allocates K23 Million for Terraces Construction

Rumphi — Following recommendation by Football Association of Malawi (FAM),Rumphi District Council has made a commitment to construct terraces in its newly constructed stadium to enable it host high profiled football competition such as TNM Super League.

The Outgoing Chairperson of the dissolved District Finance Committee for Rumphi, Harry Munyenyembe disclosed the plan Tuesday during the District's last Full Council meeting following the expiry of the Councilors' five year tenure.

He said the Council felt duty bound to put up the structures that were left out during the initial construction stage of the sports arena.

The Outgoing Chairperson pointed out that once the terraces are in place, the stadium would qualify to be hosting high profiled games that would later enable the council widen its revenue base through gate collections.

"The inspection team from FAM recently inspected our stadium and recommended that the stadium should only be used lower football leagues like Simama & Sons Football League which is the only Northern Region Premier Football League," Munyenyembe added.

He said the recommendation was made because the stadium does not have terraces.

Munyenyembe said following the local soccer governing body's direction, the Council has allocated K23, 616,622for construction of spectator's terraces, and other structures such as netball pitch, additional toilets.

Mzuzu based soccer giants, Moyale Football Club and rookies Chitipa United Football Club eye the sports arena to be their home ground if the conditions as FAM's recommendations are made.

FAM Club Licensing System Manager, Casper Jangale told journalists that spectator's stands are an essential ingredient for any stadium or sports arena for people to comfortably sit while enjoying watching games.

"It is unacceptable to have spectators watching high profiled matches while standing. Therefore, the council should fix their facility if they want to be licensed to host supper league and cup matches," he explained.

Jangale commended Rumphi District Council for constructing the sports facility saying this fulfills one of FAM's main objectives of taking football games to rural areas.