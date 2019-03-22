Malawi: Communities Commended for Helping Flood Victims

Thyolo — President Prof.Peter Mutharika Wednesday commended people of Thyolo for providing accommodation to families affected by the recent flooding and persistent rainstorm.

Speaking at Mtambanyama school ground, the President described their act as humane and worth emulating.

"I have been told that there are no camps in Thyolo as you are taking care of each other, this is what is known as humanity. We need to help each other during such difficult times," he said.

Mutharika encouraged the affected families of whom some had lost relatives, houses and crops to continue praying to almighty God.

"We shall pass through this time. This is happening all over in the world. My government will ensure that you are taken care of by providing you with food and better houses," he said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Khwetemule commended the President for sparing time to reach out to all the families that had been affected by the disaster.

"The President should be commended for remembering the plight of his people during this time. Since he was elected president in 2014, the country has passed through a number of disasters but he is always on the ground to assist people in their time of need and in good time," he pointed out.

Khwetemule said time had come for Malawians not to be deceived that a person could have control over disasters as they were natural phenomenon that could happen at any time under any leadership.

The TA urged Malawians to plant more trees and take care of the existing ones to reduce impact of disasters like strong winds.

In Thyolo, 30, 359 households were affected with the rainstorm with eight people lost their lives after their houses collapsed.