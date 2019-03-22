Gambia: The People Need Shelter Not Destruction of Homes

Land disputes continue to abound. Court orders also abound. This is followed by frequent mass demolition exercises resulting to massive destruction of buildings erected from the hard won sweat of those who built them. This results to untold suffering of those who have built houses and their families.

Every human being needs food, shelter and clothing, among other things. Development is not merely about building magnificent buildings, roads and other infrastructure. Development is about people. Any development plan that is people centred has to take into account the provision of food, shelter and clothing for the population as a whole. A government that serves the people is duty bound to ensure that they are sheltered by making provision for a housing scheme for low income earners.

Persisting in frequent demolition exercise is certainly not the way forward.