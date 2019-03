Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (world N° 58) qualified for the second round of the Tennis Masters Miami, organised March 18-29, after defeating on Thursday Czech Kristyna Pliskova (world N° 94) in 2 sets to 1 (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4).

In the next round, Jabeur will take on American Sloane Stephens (world N° 6), exempted from the first round.