Tunisia Will Be Among Pioneering Countries On Global Market in Organic Farming Field

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will be among the pioneering countries on the global market in the organic farming field, said Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Minister Samir Taieb, indicating that the indicators of this sector have developed particularly in terms of area and profitability.

In a statement to the media on the fringes of the meeting of the National Commission on Organic Farming, Taib recalled that Tunisia now ranks 23rd worldwide and is in the lead at the African and global levels in terms of areas dedicated to the organic olive growing. The organic farming areas increased from nearly 216 thousand hectares in 2012 to 336 thousand hectares in 2018.

The Minister pointed out the important role of the National Commission on Organic Farming, specifying that organic farming is governed by rigorous rules.

In the past years, the number of stakeholders in the sector reached 8 thousand, while exports edged up 28%.

The national commission is in charge of presenting proposals aimed to increase organic production, reinforce the sector's management and examine the files related to the exercise of the organic production activity.