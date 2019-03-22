22 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Ennahdha Calls Isie to Change Election Calendar

Tunis/Tunisia — The Executive Committee of the Ennahdha movement called Friday the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) to alter the electoral calendar, especially as the presidential elections coincide with the celebration of the "Mouled" feast.

According to the ISIE calendar, the legislative elections is set for October 6, 2019, at the national level and October 4, 5 and 6, 2019, for Tunisians abroad. The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for November 10, 2019, and November 8, 9 and 10, 2019, for Tunisians abroad.

