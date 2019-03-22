South Africa: Newcastle Mayor Arrested On Murder Charge

A suspect believed to be the Mayor of Newcastle Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been arrested on a murder charge.

When asked to confirm that Mahlaba, who was sworn in this month, had been apprehended in connection with the murder of ex-ANC Youth League member Wandile Ngobeni and linked to the attempted murder of another member, police minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero would only confirm that a "senior official of the municipality" had been arrested.

This suspect would appear in court within the next 48 hours.

Serero confirmed the arrest related to murder, but refused to divulge if it was one or more charges.

Mahlaba is also the chairperson of the ANC's Emalahleni region.

Source: News24