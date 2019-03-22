South Africa: Themane Murder - Seven Schoolboys to Apply for Bail

The case of seven schoolboys accused of the murder of Thoriso Themane was postponed to April 2 for a bail application in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

They appeared briefly on Friday but proceedings were held behind closed doors because they are minors. Among them is a 13-year-old boy who was surrendered by his parents a week ago.

There is also a 16-year-old who allegedly boasted in a video of Themani's murder that he was "untouchable" because his father was a senior police officer. His father is a retired warrant officer in the SA Police Service.

The defence lawyers' decision to apply for bail did not sit well with the Themane family.

Themane's brother, Karabo Themane, told News24 outside court: "We were sensitised that court proceedings will have a lot of postponements. We would like to see justice very soon."

"People who uploaded the video [showing Themane's murder] received threats and these people (the accused) still want to apply for bail. I don't think they should get bail because people won't be safe and justice won't be properly dispensed."

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old faces a separate charge of attempted murder. He is accused of using a pair of scissors to stab a fellow pupil in December last year. He appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the charge.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the teenager told the court that he has acted in self-defence.

His attempted murder case was postponed to April 8.

Source: News24