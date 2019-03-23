South Africa: DA Gauteng Youth Leader to Lay Assault Charges After Attack At Election Debate

DA Gauteng youth leader, Pogiso Mthimunye is to lay assault charges on Saturday morning after allegedly being assaulted by "a group of people wearing ANC T-shirts" while attending an election town hall debate hosted by radio station Motsweding FM.

The town hall debates are part of the build-up to the May 8 elections as different political party representatives are invited to talk about their manifestos and their plans and strategies following the general elections.

Mthimunye says the assault happened at the Sebothoma Community hall in Temba, Tshwane, on Friday evening as he arrived with his delegation.

"At first, insults were hurled at us by the group [wearing ANC T-shirts]- calling us 'idelegation yabelungu' (white people's delegation), then we were assaulted: we were punched and slapped. We couldn't retaliate because there were so many of them," said Mthimunye.

"Some community members intervened to stop the assault. What's more, while speaking at the debate, there were intimidation tactics."

Mthimunye confirmed to News24 that they have identified an ANC Youth League leader in the area who was involved in the assault.

He also said that the incident was "unacceptable and disheartening" and that he was worried about the level of political intolerance at the moment.

"This incident is unacceptable as we head into the 2019 general elections ... This incident is disheartening as all political parties need to be able to campaign in a safe environment.

"Everyone has the right to associate with a political party of their choice, without fear of being intimidated or assaulted," added Mthimunye.

He said he would be laying charges on Saturday afternoon at the Temba police station.

Source: News24