Somalia: Mogadishu Engineer Killed in Car Blast

A young engineered who had just returned to Mogadishu with hopes in rebuilding the country has been killed in a car bomb.

Mohammed Abdi Kariye succumbed passed on at the hospital while undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained after an explosive device fitted to the vehicle exploded at the busy Km-4 junction.

Mohamed had completed his studies at Lahore, Pakistan and was engaged with a local construction company.

The blast, described by police as a "terrorist act," is the second in the city this week.

A senior official with the Criminal Investigation Department [CID] and former district commissioner of Daynile Dahir Hassan Hussein wounded in IED explosion in his car last Tuesday evening in the same area.

The latest car bomb attacks come as Somali forces continue to vacate the frontlines and bases in Lower and Middle Shabelle regions near Mogadishu over lack of pay