23 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ministry of Labor Offices in Mogadishu Under Siege From Militants

Two Car bomb explosion followed by intense gunfire has taken place in Shangani district of Mogadishu

There were reported deaths but the number could not be ascertained as the area was still a battle zone.

After the car explosion, armed men stormed the Ministry of Labor offices. As at the time of publication, the building was still under siege.

It is suspected that Al-Shabaab militants are responsible for the l suicide car bombs & shooting attack .

Ministry workers could be seen escaping through the windows, as police moved in to repulse the militants.

