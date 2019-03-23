Nigeria: Festus Keyamo Denies Paying Charly Boy for Atiku Diss Song

The spokesman of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari's campaign team Festus Keyamo has denied paying a leader of #OurMumuDonDo Movement and singer Charly Boy for a song.

Charly Boy said in an interview on Thursday that Keyamo paid him "nine figures" for the right to use the song in which he delivers a scathing criticism of the People's Democratic Party's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

"Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined," Keyamo tweeted on Friday.

The song also describes Buhari's All Progressives Congress and the PDP together as two bad sides of the same coin apart from the unflattering lyrics about Atiku.

Those lyrics, Charly Boy claimed, made Keyamo pay him for the song.

"When Keyamo came to discuss Deji's matter, he heard my new song that I was working on... where I was dissing Atiku," Charly Boy said.

"I don't care. But if you want to use my work, you pay for it."

"Of course, he paid for it. And they paid heavy."

The song, 'Another Guy Man,' was posted to YouTube on January 25. It has 7, 790 views on Charly Boy's channel as at Saturday morning.

Apart from Charly Boy suggesting that he was paid, at least, N100 million for the song, the #OurMumuDonDo leader was accused of being a paid agent by Deji Adeyanju, a former PDP social media strategist and a leader of the movement.

It was Adeyanju who first accused Charly Boy of being paid by the Buhari campaign to smear Atiku Abubakar.

He said he quit the group because he was no longer confident in the ability of Charly Boy to lead the group.

"I have resigned my membership of Our Mumu Don," Adeyanju tweeted on Wednesday morning.

"I no longer have confidence in the leader of the movement, Charly Boy. He betrayed the cause while I was away in prison and compromised with the oppressors."

Keyamo insisted that the rancour between the Charly Boy and Adeyanju, both of whom he called "long-time friends," had nothing to with him.

"If the quarrelling parties want to hurt their egos by bandying phantom figures, they should leave me out of it," Keyamo said.